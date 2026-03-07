Financial Contrast: Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) versus Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hoya pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bel Fuse pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hoya pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bel Fuse has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoya has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 1 1 1 3.00 Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus target price of $182.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Bel Fuse’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Hoya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and Hoya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 9.11% 21.78% 9.42% Hoya 27.22% 24.88% 19.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bel Fuse and Hoya”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $675.46 million 3.24 $61.54 million $4.65 37.19 Hoya $5.69 billion 10.47 $1.35 billion $4.89 36.00

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse. Hoya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hoya beats Bel Fuse on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

