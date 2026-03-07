Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Zephirin Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. 18,528,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,044,943.60. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at $479,849.31. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,148 shares of company stock worth $11,199,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,341 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Halliburton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

