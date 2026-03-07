Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 18.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $13.99 on Friday, reaching $89.67. 89,709,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,278,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

