Promising Mining Stocks Worth Watching – March 7th

Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoRan, and IREN are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, extract, and sometimes process natural resources such as gold, copper, coal, lithium and other minerals. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to underlying commodity prices and are typically cyclical and higher-risk due to factors like operational costs, reserve quality, environmental and geopolitical issues, and capital intensity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

