Decoy Therapeutics (DCOY) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Decoy Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Decoy Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decoy Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors 4899 9970 16003 378 2.38

Decoy Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,648.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.06%. Given Decoy Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Decoy Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decoy Therapeutics N/A -$5.58 million -0.02 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors $432.23 million -$67.78 million -10.69

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Decoy Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Decoy Therapeutics. Decoy Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Decoy Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decoy Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 5.56, indicating that their average stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decoy Therapeutics N/A -401.05% -155.77% Decoy Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.44% -364.10% -42.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Decoy Therapeutics rivals beat Decoy Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Decoy Therapeutics Company Profile

