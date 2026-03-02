SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,179 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 29th total of 29,305 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 8.3%

SMXWW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,542. SMX has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

