JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $303.66 and last traded at $303.4860. Approximately 7,835,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,368,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.30.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlook: Management signaled stronger 2026 revenue mix — higher NII, mid‑teen investment banking fee growth and a target ROTCE of ~17% while explicitly increasing tech spending, supporting the franchise’s earnings power and capital deployment plans. JPM Signals IB Strength, NII Growth & Tech Spending Jump in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support: Goldman/other analysts reiterated bullish views (Buy) and upgraded parts of the 2026 growth outlook, citing AI-driven productivity gains and capacity to deploy capital — a cue that analysts expect earnings upside to follow tech investments. JPMorgan: Buy Rating Backed by Upgraded 2026 Growth Outlook, AI-Driven Productivity, and Strong Capital Deployment Capacity
- Positive Sentiment: AI & tech commitment: Management boosted the 2026 tech budget to about $19.8B and positioned JPM as a potential AI “winner” — this signals long‑term competitive differentiation that can expand margins via automation and new products. JPMorgan will spend almost $20 billion on technology this year
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/industry implication: Coverage notes JPM’s $19–20B tech outlay could squeeze fintech competitors’ innovation edge — strategic advantage for JPM but longer payback and execution risk remain. JPMorgan’s $20 Billion Tech Bet Could Shrink FinTech’s Innovation Edge
- Neutral Sentiment: Workforce & societal framing: Dimon urged society to prepare for AI-driven job displacement and described internal redeployment plans — signals management expects structural change but also that JPM sees controlled execution rather than immediate mass layoffs. Jamie Dimon says society should start preparing for AI job displacement: ‘Now’s the time to start thinking about’ it
- Neutral Sentiment: AI governance participation: JPM joined industry efforts on agentic AI governance (with Circle, Huawei, etc.), underscoring regulatory/standards engagement while mitigating model‑risk headlines. Circle, JPMorgan and Huawei Sign on to Agentic AI Governance Effort
- Negative Sentiment: Credit‑cycle warning: CEO Jamie Dimon repeatedly warned the market resembles pre‑2008 conditions, saying his “anxiety is high” and that rivals are doing “dumb things” on lending — comments that revive concerns about future credit losses and can pressure bank multiples. JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘My anxiety is high’ over future credit cycle
- Negative Sentiment: Modest analyst pressure: Truist trimmed its price target slightly (from $334 to $330), a small heads‑up that some firms are marking down near‑term upside despite long‑term confidence. Truist Securities adjusts price target on JPMorgan Chase to $330 from $334
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $818.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.35.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
