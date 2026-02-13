Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Societe Generale Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Societe Generale Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Societe Generale Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Societe Generale Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Societe Generale Group

Societe Generale Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SCGLY opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Societe Generale Group has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.