Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sendas Distribuidora presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast‑moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

