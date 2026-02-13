Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,196 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the January 15th total of 18,445 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries Trading Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Daikin Industries has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,153.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

