Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 172.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

