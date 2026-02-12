Midwest Trust Co Purchases 28,630 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 39,886 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

VKTX opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $1,901,659.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 409,190 shares in the company, valued at $13,495,086.20. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 233,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $7,693,160.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,499,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,376,631.36. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

