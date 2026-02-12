9,694 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,430,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after buying an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $317.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.11. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

