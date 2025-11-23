Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $295.84 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.66.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $472,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,172.50. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

