Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,415 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.74% of Xylem worth $234,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 950.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 90.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

