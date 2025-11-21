PLANET Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $360.35 thousand and approximately $10.86 thousand worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000042 USD and is down -9.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $10,296.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

