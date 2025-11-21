Wanchain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.79 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $2.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,731,736 coins and its circulating supply is 198,731,760 coins. The official message board for Wanchain is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.