Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 and last traded at GBX 44.89, with a volume of 229653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.70.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.45. The stock has a market cap of £66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centaur Media had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Centaur Media Plc will post 1.9012945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

