Critical Contrast: Grow Capital (GRWC) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -119.94% N/A N/A Grow Capital Competitors -41.60% -41.73% -1.39%

Volatility and Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 25.25, suggesting that its share price is 2,425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital’s peers have a beta of -6.47, suggesting that their average share price is 747% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $3.01 million -$3.62 million -6.67 Grow Capital Competitors $19.49 billion -$81.10 million 5.82

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grow Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grow Capital. Grow Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grow Capital beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

