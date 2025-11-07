Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $3.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,901,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 9,753,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 619,060 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 440.0% during the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,323 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $9,799,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 87.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,596,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.97. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

