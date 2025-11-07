Brokerages Set Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) PT at $7.25

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Ondas has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 130.48%. Research analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter worth $11,123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ondas by 263.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 3,383,629 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

