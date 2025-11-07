Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $128,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

