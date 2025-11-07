Brokerages Set Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target at $21.63

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6250.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 458.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.