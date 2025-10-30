Emerald Advisers LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $481.59 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.52 and its 200-day moving average is $366.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,724.38. This represents a 97.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

