New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 304,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

