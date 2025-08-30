Second Line Capital LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 0.9% of Second Line Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,083,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

ROP stock opened at $526.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.80 and its 200 day moving average is $561.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

