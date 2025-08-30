Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $1,363,066.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 160,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,405.95. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $1,413,655.95.

TEAM opened at $177.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $326.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.06.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after buying an additional 436,541 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 24.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after purchasing an additional 523,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

