Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $144.03 and last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 573297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.44.
OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
