Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 1,532,840 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,532,840 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.55. The firm has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

