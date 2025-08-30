Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $742.62 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $914.53. The stock has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $754.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

