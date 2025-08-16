Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $3.70 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8%

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.