iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $646.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $649.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

