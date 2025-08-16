Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after acquiring an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,283,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,032,000 after acquiring an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $427.45 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.29.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

