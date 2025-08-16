HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 130.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,782,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0%

MBB opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

