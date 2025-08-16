Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $65.61 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

