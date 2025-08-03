EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,568 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.65% of EPR Properties worth $66,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 88.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Wall Street Zen raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NYSE:EPR opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 590.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 174.38%.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,952.38. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

