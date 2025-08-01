Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 951,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 705,914 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

