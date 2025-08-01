Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 229.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $515.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $523.68.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

