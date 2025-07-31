CAP Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CAP Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,698,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

