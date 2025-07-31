REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in July

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

REA Group stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. REA Group has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

