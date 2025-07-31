REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in July

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
REA Group Stock Performance
REA Group stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. REA Group has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.
REA Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than REA Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Drone Stock Is on Sale Despite Big Army Contract
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Stocks to Buy in August With Tremendous Upside Potential
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.