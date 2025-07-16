The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after purchasing an additional 860,554 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $1,590,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.7%

PNC stock opened at $192.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.02%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.