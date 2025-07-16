SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $616,000 Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 85.9% in the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $357,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,016,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

