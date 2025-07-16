OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 882.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

