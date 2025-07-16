Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 48,156 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 722,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $83,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

