iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after buying an additional 769,840 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,075,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,708,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

