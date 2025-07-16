Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 185,000 Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 770,833.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 422.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

