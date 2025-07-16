Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.77), with a volume of 259235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.82).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Adriatic Metals from GBX 268 ($3.59) to GBX 277 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
About Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.
The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.