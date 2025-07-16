Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.77), with a volume of 259235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.82).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Adriatic Metals from GBX 268 ($3.59) to GBX 277 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

About Adriatic Metals

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.53.

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

Featured Stories

