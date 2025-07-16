MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 63.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

