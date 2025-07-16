B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for SPMC Earnings

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sound Point Meridian Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million.

NYSE SPMC opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Sound Point Meridian Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

