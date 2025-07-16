Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for JCI Q1 Earnings

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

